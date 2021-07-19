Mumbai: Local train services on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour lines resumed for passengers on Monday. Notably, public transport including suburban services was disrupted as heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging on tracks at a few places. At present, local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bounding for general commuters in the wake of coronavirus. Earlier on Sunday, due to heavy rain and water-logging on the slow lines near Kurla-Vidyavihar, local trains were running 20-25 minutes late.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status Today: Suburban Services on Harbour, Central Main Line Hit Due to Incessant Rainfall

The Central Railway runs suburban services on four separate suburban corridors in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, it used to operate over 1,700 suburban services and ferry over 40 lakh passengers on a daily basis. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Won’t Be Opened For Lawyers Now, Can’t go Beyond Medical Advice, Says Bombay High Court

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 06.00 hrs on 19.7.2021. pic.twitter.com/tVF3uQ4fIL — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2021

Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Resume Suburban Services For General Public or Pay Rs 5,000 as Allowance to Each Individual, Demands BJP

CM Thackeray Takes Stock of The Situation

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issuing orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast.

Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The CM directed power companies to remain careful as high-tension towers are located in the vicinity of many residential areas. “Underground areas should also be cleared given that the water purification centre located in Bhandup in suburban Mumbai was flooded due to rains,” the release quoted the CM as saying.

Moreover, he directed authorities to ensure that health workers in COVID-19 centres and field hospitals are kept on standby and steps be taken to ensure there is no spread of water-borne diseases.

33 People Dead in Monsoon fury

At least 33 people died in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday. “In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide”, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said.

The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC. In another incident, ten hutment-dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide in suburban Vikhroli at 2.30 am. One person was injured in the incident, the BMC said. In suburban Bhandup, a 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed, an official said.

Orange Alert Issued For Mumbai

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an “orange alert” was issued for Mumbai and the Konkan coast for the next five days. As per the forecast, winds might blow at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hour. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well, the Met department said.