Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Several areas were inundated, and eight flights were diverted as heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday evening. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said the flights were diverted due to torrential showers and low visibility conditions.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas, Police Issue Traffic Advisory. Downpour to Continue Today

In a statement, the CSMIA said, “Due to bad weather conditions, as a precaution, around eight flights were diverted to nearby airports. CSMIA advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines.” Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Traffic Movement Disrupted In Several Areas, Check List Of Routes To Avoid

“Owing to inclement weather due to extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, it pro-actively informed all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the flyers awaiting to board,” the airport further added. Also Read - Mumbai to Witness Heavy Rains For Next 2 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thane, Palghar

Maharashtra | Due to bad weather conditions in Mumbai today, 8 flights were diverted to nearby airports: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

As per the latest updates, several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening. Notably, the city has been witnessing 8.23 mm of rain, 19.72 mm in the western suburbs, and 27.66 mm in the eastern suburbs. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reported that up to 62 mm of rain fell in some eastern suburbia areas.

Some areas in eastern suburbs received upto 62 mm of rainfall, BMC data showed. Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur and Malad received the highest rainfall between 4 PM and 7 PM.

However, the metropolis did not report major waterlogging anywhere except on the 24th road in Sion area.