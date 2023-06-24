Home

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Thane; IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Check Latest Weather Update

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: The IMD has also predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

Mumbai Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the meantime, has issued a yellow alert for the city on June 26-27, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Mumbai and Thane on Saturday as the Southwest Monsoon, which is already delayed by more than a week, is expected to reach the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the meantime, has issued a yellow alert for the city on June 26-27, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The IMD earlier this week had said that monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal announcement is yet to be done.

Best morning to wake up with the roaring sound of heavy rains ☔⛈️🌧️#Panvel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rC1T8hWujx — Abizer Kachwala (@KachwalaAbizer) June 24, 2023

“Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24,” the IMD said.

Monsoon in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier, the IMD said the Southwest monsoon is likely to reach Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, even as 18 districts recorded more than 1.5 inch pre-monsoon showers in just 12 hours on Friday.

“The Southwest monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh on June 24 or 25. It is expected to set in over state capital Bhopal on June 26 or 27,” IMD Bhopal director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

He said that the monsoon is likely to cover the entire state by June 29 and added that the rain-bearing system is expected to foray into MP from its eastern side, bordering Chhattisgarh, where the monsoon arrived on Friday.

“Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days,” the IMD in Mumbai said.

Light Rains For Raigad, Thane, Palghar

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

Notably, Mumbai has faced a significant rainfall deficit in the first month of the season as monsoon officially begins in Mumbai around June 10 or 11.

Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand

After heavy rains in Uttarakhand, all gates of the Baghliar Dam in the Ramban district were opened after flow of water in Chenab. In this regard, the state has advised people to stay away from the catchment area.

