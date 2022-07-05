Mumbai Rain Latest Update: Amid heavy rains, a landslide was on Tuesday evening reported near Thane’s Mumbra bypass road. However, no injuries reported in the incident, news agency ANI reported. Because of the ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, over 1,543 people in the coastal Raigad district have been shifted to safer places, and six houses suffered partial damage, a district official told news agency PTI.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Landslides in Ghatkopar, Chiplun; House Damaged, Road Blocked | Videos, Pics

#WATCH Maharashtra | Amid heavy rains, landslide near Thane's Mumbra bypass road. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/xbQbC6rqPY — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

On the other hand, the Tala town recorded highest 245 mm of rainfall in the Raigad district in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 230 mm of rainfall in the same period, which amounts to 22.46% of the average rainfall of the year for the district.

In all, 526 families were shifted to safer places in Poladpur, Mahad, and Mangaon talukas considering the possibility of landslides and floods.

“A total of 1,543 people are shifted to safer places. Six houses from various places suffered partial damage due to rain,” the official from the district collector’s office said.

To tackle the situation, the state government has deployed 24 teams of the NDRF and the SDRF in the flood-prone coastal Konkan on Tuesday. Two teams each of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Mumbai, Thane, and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

One team each of the State Disaster Response Force are already in the field in Nanded and Gadchiroli where heavy rains continue since Tuesday evening.

Besides, 9 NDRF teams are kept ready – with 3 each at the base stations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, in addition to 2 SDRF teams at the base stations in Dhule and Nagpur.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the disaster management and response as downpour continued in many districts including Mumbai since Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 117 mm rains, Mumbai suburbs 124mm, and Palghar notched 100 mm average rain in the past 24 hours, said an official.