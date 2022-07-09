Mumbai rains update: Mumbai has been witnessing wet spell for the past one week now. The financial capital as received received 624.7mm of rainfall, which is 57% of the 1,092mm of total rainfall recorded till Friday evening. However, despite the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai did not witness any heavy or even continuous rain activity on Friday. In its five-day forecast, the IMD withdrew the red alert, but the orange alert continued to stay in place till Tuesday. The red alert for Mumbai was issued from 1 pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.Also Read - Mumbai Rain: Red Alert Issued For Next 24 Hours, Mumbaikars Urged to Stay Indoors | Highlights

The rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending 8.30am on Saturday by the IMD Colaba observatory was 52.8mm and the Santacruz station, 41.1mm. Both these recordings fall in the moderate rain category of 15.6mm up to 64.4mm. Also Read - Mumbaikars Prohibited From Visiting Beaches Except Morning Hours As Heavy Rainfall Continues

In a fresh statement on Saturday, the weather department said that the city and suburbs have been lashed with moderate rain. It said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places. “Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour,” the IMD said. Also Read - Red Alert Issued For Goa Amid Heavy Rain; Schools Closed For Two Days

Meanwhile, the coastal shrine of Haji Ali dargah at Tardeo has been closed for worship intermittently for a few hours from July 11 to 17 due to high tide and rain alert. “This is the first time that the faithful will come to pray during Eid-u-Adha or Bakri Eid without lockdown curbs, so we do not want them to face inconvenience,” the trust’s administrative officer Mohammed Ahmed Taher said.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

Mumbai local trains faced delays as the extremely heavy downpour continued in the city. As incessant rains continued in Mumbai, impacting regular life, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar’s Panchsheel Nagar that demolished a house.

Another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.