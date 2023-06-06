Home

Mumbai To Witness Heavy Rains, IMD Says Depression Over Arabian Sea To Intensify Into Cyclone

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: According to IMD, the depression is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over the east-central Arabian Sea.

The weather department said heavy rains are expected in Maharashtra and Pune and Mumbai are likely to experience intense rainfall from June 8 to 10.

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Mumbai is bracing for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains for Mumbai and Konkan regions till June 12 as a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

In its regular bulletin, the IMD said the depression lay about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,160 km south of Porbandar and 1,520 km south of Karachi, Pakistan.

Depression to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm

According to IMD, the depression is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over the east-central Arabian Sea.

The IMD has predicted strong winds and high waves along the Mumbai coast and said the city is likely to experience scattered showers with occasional heavy rainfall due to the onset of the monsoon season.

Mumbai Getting Ready For Monsoon

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas had last week said that the city is prepared for monsoons and added that the MMRDA is carrying out several infrastructure projects in the metropolitan region.

As per the updates from the IMD, Northwest India is likely to see normal to below-normal rainfall and the east and northeast, central, and south peninsula are also expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm.

Monsoon May Reach Kerala on June 8

In the meantime, Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9 but it is expected to be a “meek and mild entry”.

“These powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats,” it said.

