New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and other areas in Maharashtra as waterlogging was reported in several places. Mumbai and adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rain since the last 48 hours following which areas witnessed flash floods and traffic movement has been affected. The water level of Thane’s Talao Pali lake rose amid continued rainfall in the city.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE: Orange Alert In Mumbai, Several Areas Flooded; Heavy Rain In Ratnagiri-Sindhugarh

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Talao Pali lake’s water level rising as IMD issued red alert for Thane and orange alert for Mumbai.

Thane, Maharashtra | Heavy rain lashes city, water level rises at the Talao Pali lake pic.twitter.com/DX3nEBDEZW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

List of roads to avoid in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai Traffic Police has shared a list of roads to avoid as vehicular traffic movement have been affected due to the heavy rainfall.

Crystal House, Powai

Mancherji Joshi Chowk Junction

Ruia College, Matunga

Ashalpha last bus stop

Kamani junction

King Circle

Ashish junction in Chembur

Sakkar Panchyat Bhoiwada

Hindmata Junction

Khar Subway

Neelam Junction in Chembur

Areas near Mankhurd railway station

Mumbai rains: Top developments

Torrential rains pounded the country’s commercial capital Mumbai, coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra since the last two years, inundating many towns, and villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic, and forcing evacuation of around 3,500 people to safer areas,

The IMD has also issued a Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara and Orange Alert for Palghar, Pune till Friday.

Mumbai’s chronic floor-prone areas of Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla, and Nehru Nagar were inundated with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged, hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawled at a snail’s pace on the two highways and on major roads.

Other coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg were also lashed by heavy rains with big and small local rivers swelling above the danger levels.

Many towns like Chiplun, Vaibhavwadi, Ambet, Khed, Poladpur and others were flooded, hitting road traffic, and minor hill-slides reported in a couple of areas in the Western Ghats in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Recap: Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and other areas in Maharashtra are facing heavy rainfall since the past 48 hours.