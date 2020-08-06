New Delhi: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that Mumbai city and suburbs are likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3-4 hours accompanied by strong winds. Further, there is also a possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas, the weather department added. Also Read - Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Who Got Cured of COVID-19 Dies

A total of 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been pressed into service in Maharashtra, keeping in mind the evolving situation of incessant rains. "5 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, and 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad," the NDRF said in a statement.

Wednesday saw heavy showers pounding Mumbai and neighbouring areas, Today, however, the rain intensity reduced and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of rain and road transport services, officials said. However, some areas in south Mumbai, which witnessed a record rain on Wednesday, were still water-logged, they said.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. “Rains have reduced since night, but Colaba has been setting up another record for August rainfall,” he tweeted.