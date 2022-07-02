Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbaikars brace yourself as the city is expected to receive “very heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall in the next 24 hours owing to the formation of a low-pressure belt on the Konkan coast. Yesterday, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. For the unversed, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains since yesterday, following which people had to face a harrowing time as waterlogging was witnessed in several low-lying areas which affected the road traffic and train services, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway. Following the downpour, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) had to divert a few routes due to waterlogging in the Sion area of the city. Traffic movement was hindered on over 12 bus routes.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status Update: Suburban Services on Mainline CSMT-Thane Section Delayed. Deets Inside

Live Updates

  • 9:23 AM IST

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Hitting out at the Maharashtra government over waterlogging issue across the city, Ravi Raja, Leader of opposition, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said, “After the monsoon arrived properly, the city started witnessing waterlogging at various places. The BMC claimed that they have taken measures and promised that there will be no waterlogging. But it seems that all the crores of rupees of the taxpayer have drained away. In a nutshell, they have wasted citizens’ money. The BMC can’t blame the rain every time.”

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Colaba set a record with the heaviest single-day rainfall in the month of July in last eight years.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: “3 digit rain is possible. Severe water-logging to disrupt traffic. Rain may subside by tomorrow”, predicted Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

  • 8:46 AM IST

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains: The ghat areas of Kolhapur and Satara district likely to receove moderate to heavy rains.


  • 8:42 AM IST

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: These areas receive heavy rainfall

    Bandra 75.0 mm
    Juhu Airport 73.5
    Mumbai Airport 93
    Ram Mandir 108
    Chembur 51.5
    Vidyavihar 88
    Byculla 52.0
    CSMT 56.5
    Mahalaxmi 45