Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbaikars brace yourself as the city is expected to receive “very heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall in the next 24 hours owing to the formation of a low-pressure belt on the Konkan coast. Yesterday, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. For the unversed, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains since yesterday, following which people had to face a harrowing time as waterlogging was witnessed in several low-lying areas which affected the road traffic and train services, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway. Following the downpour, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) had to divert a few routes due to waterlogging in the Sion area of the city. Traffic movement was hindered on over 12 bus routes.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status Update: Suburban Services on Mainline CSMT-Thane Section Delayed. Deets Inside

