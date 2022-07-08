Mumbai Rains LIVE: There seems to be no respite from rain as the weather department has predicted a heavy downpour in Mumbai on Friday. For the unversed, the city has been witnessing rains since Monday, resulting in disruption of the local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting beaches. “It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only,” the order issued by the municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated. Stay tuned to India. com as it will bring you the latest updates on Mumbai Local Train status, list of areas that are waterlogged, BEST buses routes, etc.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Enjoys in Floodwater Amid Mumbai Rains, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions | Watch

“Committed to ensuring uninterrupted service…! Railwaymen are working hard round the clock to ensure steady service to Mumbaikars so they can reach their destination safely as well as on time”, tweeted Western Railway.

Mumbai Rain LIVE: Local Train Status at 7:00 AM