Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places for a 24-hour period in the city. Earlier on Sunday, 33 people died in separate incidents as rain fury rocked Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), disrupting road, rail and air traffic for several hours. In many areas, people reported waist-deep water with the floodwaters entering the ground floor homes or shops in the vulnerable or low-lying areas. Last night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. Stay here for LIVE Updates.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status Today 19 July 2021: Services Resume on Central, Harbour Line Due to Rains. Deets Inside