Mumbai Rains Latest Update Today: Several areas in Mumbai were waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday. Moreover, The IMD has issued Yellow Alert for the city indicating that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely today. As per the IMD, heavy rains are also likely over next 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 AM on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively.

Initial reports suggest that rains haven't stopped for a minute since 10 AM this morning and Andheri subway has also been closed since water has collected up to 0.5 feet.

On the other hand, the IMD officials said there will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea. It must be noted that the rain intensity had in Mumbai reduced over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

Despite rain and waterlogging, trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally. Between 10 AM and 11 AM, Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall, while Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official told PTI.

In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm rain.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

Traffic jams were witnessed at Lokhandwala circle, Four bungalows in Andheri (west) and Telli Galli junction in Andheri (east) and the traffic police alerted the respective traffic divisions for quick action. Traffic jams were also witnessed on Western Express Highway.