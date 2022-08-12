Mumbai rain update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, with intense to very intense rain predicted at isolated places in the region. The Regional Meteorological Centre’s forecast indicates moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued to Pune.Also Read - Heavy Rains Coupled with Strong Winds Lash Mumbai; Red Alert Issued for Several Maharashtra Districts

IMD has issued ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai and Thane while a ‘red’ alert has been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. Also Read - Maharashtra Weather: Moderate To Intense Rainfall, Gusty Winds Forecast At Isolated Places In State

The weather department has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C. Also Read - Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Raigad And Ratnagiri In Maharashtra

With incessant rains splashing over the financial capital, issues like waterlogging, traffic jams and others halted the speed.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, on 10 August, informed that due to bad roads on the southbound Western Expressway, vehicular movement is slow on the Vakola Bridge to Milan subway.

Areas in Mumbai where people were facing waterlogging issues include, Andheri, Lower Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle and others.