Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall continues to batter a large part of the financial capital and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the fourth straight day. Earlier on Monday, 9 people were killed, including five of a single-family, taking the toll in the past two days to 42, up from 33. In other casualties, a 9-year-old boy fell and disappeared in an open drain in Mira Road, two men were drowned in different incidents in Thane, while a youth was washed away by floodwaters in a local river in Palghar. The incessant downpour crippled normal life and affected several long-distance trains and suburban services. The Central railway service has been closed due to waterlogging in the Kalwa station area and on the railway tracks.

