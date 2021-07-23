Mumbai: Life has been thrown out of gear as Mumbai and its adjoining areas continue to receive heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that such downpour would continue for the next 48 hours. The met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai, its suburbs and other parts of Maharashtra with the possibility of extremely heavy rains at isolated places. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. He asked the Disaster Management units and concerned departments to stay alert and start rescue operations. Besides, PM Modi also assured all possible help from Centre to mitigate the situation. “Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.Also Read - Maharashtra Rain: 2 Dead in Landslide, PM Modi Reviews Situation With CM Uddhav Thackeray | Top Developments

Stay here for LIVE updates. Also Read - Maharashtra Railways Update: 33 Trains Diverted, 51 Short Terminated, 48 Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

07:10 AM: "All three lines in Kasara ghat are fit for traffic. Two lines in Bhor ghat are fit for incoming and outgoing traffic. Suburban can run from CSMT- Kasara/Karjat on main line. Harbor line, Trans Harbor line and 4th corridor are already in operation", said Central Railway.