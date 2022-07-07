Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As heavy spells of rain continued to lash most parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai till Wednesday evening, the season’s total rainfall inched closer to the 1,000mm-mark.Since June 1, the total rainfall recorded in Mumbai was 958mm, which is 43% of the season’s total required rainfall of 2,205mm. Since June 1 till Wednesday 5.30pm, the total rainfall recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory is 867.4mm and the Santacruz centre, 958 mmIn its five-day forecast for Mumbai and Thane, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained its orange alert. Weathermen said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday and Friday. From Saturday, the intensity of rain is expected to reduce with indications for heavy to very heavy rain at a few places.Also Read - Mumbai Braces For More Torrential Rains As Video Captures Vortex Formation Over Massive Skyline | Watch

