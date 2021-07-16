Mumbai: The met department on Friday issued yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The incessant rains have left parts of Mumbai including Wadala and Gandhi Market completely waterlogged, pictures and videos tweeted by news agency ANI showed today. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has requested Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted “light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places” for the next 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, the financial capital received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall, an IMD report said.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: BMC Plans to Relax Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Passengers in Next Phase of Unlocking

