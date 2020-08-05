New Delhi: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai today. The city has already been receiving heavy rainfall at isolated places in the past 12 hours. Further, a red alert has been issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of the state for Wednesday. Also Read - Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Who Got Cured of COVID-19 Dies

The red alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For Wednesday, Heavy Rainfall Till Thursday in Pune, Nashik

In wake of the heavy rainfall warning, an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been moved to Palghar. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: 14-day Complete Shutdown in Hingoli District From August 6

Normal life disrupted in Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers water logging at various places in the city. IMD, Mumbai has predicted heavy downpour for today.

Visuals from Sion King Circle #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/yq45ytPqEy — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday, local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs due to waterlogging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali had affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government had also announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday.

Two fishermen had gone missing while 11 were rescued after a boat got caught in heavy rains and capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen nullah in suburban Santacruz. A person had died of electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole in Thane city following heavy overnight rains.