Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains coupled with strong lash of winds hit Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, leading to inundation in some low-lying areas. Moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai along with its suburbs and intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Tuesday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane today. The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to some citizens.

