Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai received continued incessant rains overnight resulting in waterlogging in several areas. The weather department has predicted no respite from rains for now as showers are likely to continue to lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for today. Wednesday witnessed heavy showers even though rail and road were not affected. The intensity of rainfall dipped in the afternoon but increased again at night. Heavy rains had battered the metropolis on Sunday and Monday. A met official said that there is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally carries moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land. In addition to it, there is an east-west “shear zone cutting across Maharashtra” and it has been adding to the prevailing favourable monsoon conditions, he said. “These two synoptic systems are leading to very heavy rain over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra, especially the Ghat areas,” the official said. Stay tuned for more updates on Mumbai Rains.Also Read - Mumbai Covid-19 vaccination Update: Vaccination to Resume From This Date After Stocks Arrive