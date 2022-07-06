Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to heavy rainfall even as waterlogging was reported in few parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and urged people to not venture into the sea. Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain since the past two days following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected. In the last 12 hours, Mumbai has recorded 95.81 mm of rain. A landslide incident was reported on Tuesday in Ghatkopar’s Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade. A house was badly damaged in the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Landslide Near Thane's Mumbra Bypass, No Injuries Reported | Watch