Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara Rains LIVE: At least 129 people died in various rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides and flooding, in Maharashtra in the past two days. The deceased included 38 people who died in a landslide in a village in the coastal Raigad district’s Mahad tehsil on Thursday, a senior official informed. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people under the Pune division were shifted to safer places yesterday as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the state. Speaking of the weather forecast in Maharashtra, no immediate relief appears in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts that have been already pounded by downpour, forecasting “extremely heavy” rainfall and recommending preventive actions. The alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan and also for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each deceased person and free treatment for all the injured persons.Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock News Today: Raigad to Remain Under Level 4 of COVID-19 Curbs

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Rains.

7:45 AM: In a series of disasters, at least 129 people have been reportedly killed in a dozen hillslides, landslides, house crashes and other incidents after torrential rains shook Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been pressed into service to conduct relief and rescue operations.



7:40 AM: A team of NDRF continues with rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected lower Chiplun area in Ratnagiri district, and several parts of Kolhapur.

7:35 AM: Following yesterday’s suspension of services due to incessant rains, train services have now been restored on the Konkan Railway route: Konkan Railway