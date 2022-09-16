Mumbai Rains: Owing to heavy rains across the city, Mumbai traffic police has shut Andheri market due to one-feet waterlogging in the area. Additionally, Andheri subway, has also been shut for traffic due to water accumulation. For the unversed, the city has been getting heavy spells of rain since Thursday night. “Overnight heavy rains lashed in the city and more showers are predicted in the next 24 hours”, a BMC official said today.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: City Witnesses Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara
Mumbai Rains: Traffic and Local Trains Status
- Vehicular movement is slow at the Shankarwadi bus stop, northbound due to Jogeshwari subway work.
- Vehicular movement is slow on the southbound Western Express Highway at Siba road.
- Due to the closure of Karnak Bridge, southbound, vehicular movement is slow at Avtar Singh Bedi Wadibandar road.
- Due to vehicle (taxi)breakdown, Southbound traffic is slow at Eastern Express highway.
- Andheri subway traffic is close due to 1.5 feet water logging.
- The suburban services on both Central and Western railways are running normally and the public transport services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have not been diverted anywhere due to waterlogging.
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Next 24 Hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the island city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37.71 mm, 43.38 mm and 36.88 mm respectively, a civic official said.