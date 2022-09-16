Mumbai Rains: Owing to heavy rains across the city, Mumbai traffic police has shut Andheri market due to one-feet waterlogging in the area. Additionally, Andheri subway, has also been shut for traffic due to water accumulation. For the unversed, the city has been getting heavy spells of rain since Thursday night. “Overnight heavy rains lashed in the city and more showers are predicted in the next 24 hours”, a BMC official said today.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: City Witnesses Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara

Mumbai Rains: Traffic and Local Trains Status