Mumbai Rains Latest News: In the wake of severe rains in Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 15 teams in Maharashtra. As per updates from the NDRF, 4 teams are deployed in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, 5 teams in Mumbai and one each in Satara, Thane, Palghar and Nagpur.

The NDRF also stated that two local trains are stuck between Masjid and Bhaykhala station due to water on tracks. "150 passengers from 1st local going from CST to Karjat rescued by Railway staff. About 100-120 still inside. Another local coming from Karjat to CST stuck 60 meters away from Masjid station," the NDRF said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation with district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts as they have been experiencing heavy rainfall.

After taking stock of the situation, Thackeray asked the BMC to stay on high alert as heavy rains continue in Mumbai for the second consecutive day. The IMD had predicted that heavy rains will continue till tomorrow.

After heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials were asked to ensure that there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites, it said.