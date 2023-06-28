Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: One Dead in Malad; Thane, Andheri Subway Waterlogged | What We Know Far

Mumbai Rains: One Dead in Malad; Thane, Andheri Subway Waterlogged | What We Know Far

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: The BMC said in the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses.

The portion of the building collapsed as Mumbai witnessed overnight rains. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai Rains Latest Update: As heavy rains continued to lash the city, Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in several areas on Wednesday. The IMD issued an Orange alert for the city till Thursday after the city received around 104 mm of rainfall. Taking to Twitter, residents shared several pictures and videos on social media showing the slowdown in the city due to the incidents of waterlogging.

In the meantime, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated about the death of one person in Malad due to heavy rains. The BMC stated in the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses.

You may like to read

Mumbai Local Trains Affected

The local train traffic on the Central and Western Railway routes was mostly normal though the trains were running a few minutes late, railway officials said.

“Due to accumulation of 1.5 to 2 feet of water, Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted in the afternoon.

BEST Buses On 3 Routes Diverted

The BMC-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport or `BEST’ buses on three routes were diverted at Ketki pada in Dahisar East.

Waterlogging in Thane

Heavy rains also pounded neighbouring Thane city, leading to waterlogging and incidents of wall and house collapse. Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted more showers in Mumbai, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several parts of Thane face acute waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, railway tracks inundated. Visuals from Thane Railway Station and the area around it. pic.twitter.com/QZf4gEJMdE — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Kaushal Doshi (38) was severely injured in a tree fall at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad. He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where the doctors declared him `brought dead’, a BMC official said.

The island city (south Mumbai), eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, as per civic officials.

Andheri Subway Closed

Maharashtra’s Andheri Subway was closed after it was waterlogged as rain continues to lash the city. IMD Mumbai issued a ‘nowcast’ warning at 9.30 am, saying “moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places” in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/YRfX3RbO2v — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials visited the Mithi river bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex area, the under-construction coastal road in Worli and some other locations in Mumbai to assess the situation in view of the heavy showers.

Wall Collapses in Thane

In Thane, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Mahagiri Koliwada area, authorities said.

The protection wall of a housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed around 11 on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains but nobody was injured in the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.