Mumbai Rains Latest News: In the wake of heavy rains that pounded Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and coastal Konkan for the second consecutive day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take stock of the situation. On the phone call, PM Modi assured all possible support to the state.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. PM assured all possible support, " the PMO said in a statement.

The heavy rain that continued for the second consecutive day in Mumbai and other parts, has affected the road and rail transport apart from disrupting the normal life in the state.

In a rare development, many parts of south Mumbai like Churchgate, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, Dongri, Byculla, Mazagaon, Parel, Dadar and surroundings witnessed heavy waterlogging, throwing the central business districts of the area out of gear. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra.

Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, CSMT-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body’s transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads.