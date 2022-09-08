Mumbai: Mumbai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from September 9 to September 12, according to Skymet Weather Services. With an east-west oriented trough stretching across Maharashtra up to Mumbai, this weather feature reached the east coast on Thursday.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Twitter Says 'My Dil Goes Hmmm... Hmmm...'
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said. The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday. Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said. Also Read - Mumbai to Witness Rains, Thunderstorm in Next Few Hours, IMD Urges All to Take Precaution
Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added. As per the weather bureau’s parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term “very heavy” is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours. Also Read - Bengaluru Schools and Colleges Declare Holiday Today Due to Heavy Rainfall
Mumbai rain alert – 10 Precautions to know
- Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires.
- Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas with or without such typical warnings as rain clouds or heavy rain.
- Avoid visiting beaches during high tides and monsoon season and places that are prone to landslides.
- Secure your home. If you have time, bring in outdoor furniture. Move essential items to an upper floor.
- Turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.
- During flood/water logging on roads, the tourist vehicles must not take their vehicles on the roads that are flooded. They must wait for the water level to decrease.
- Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.
- Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
- Switch off electrical and gas appliances, and turn off services off at the mains. Avoid contact with flood water it may be contaminated with sewage, oil, chemicals or other substances.
- If the ceiling is wet shut off electricity. Place a bucket underneath the spot and poke a small hole into the ceiling to relieve the pressure. Use buckets, clean towels and mops to remove as much of the water from the afflicted rooms as possible.