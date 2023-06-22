Home

Get Your Unbrellas Out, It Is Going To Rain In Mumbai; IMD Predicts Monsoon Arrival By June 24th

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave where temperatures have crossed over 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD Predicts Monsoon Arrival By June 24th

Mumbai: Cyclone Biparjoy, in a way proved a boon and bane for Mumbai. While it helped the Maharashtrian capital relish in some much-needed respite against sweltering conditions, it also severely impacted the monsoon’s progress over the country. However, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday confirmed that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai by June 24. “Conditions are favourable for monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by 24th June,” IMD Mumbai said.

S G Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, said the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday. “Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23-25,” Kamble said.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave where temperatures have crossed over 40 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the city’s maximum temperature stood at 34.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees more than normal.

The inordinate delay shows up in the city’s rainfall deficit. Between June 1-21, the city normally receives about 327.2mm of rain at the IMD’s base weather station in Santacruz, whereas this year it has received just 17.9mm. This is 95% less than normal, and counts as a “large deficit”.

Monsoon arrival in India

The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on June 8, a week later than its normal onset.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1.

So far, the southwest monsoon has engulfed the entirety of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Northeast India and Sikkim in its rainy embrace. It has also moved into many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the south and some parts of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand in the east.

Monsoon from June to September delivers 70% of the rains India needs to water its fields and recharge its reservoirs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.