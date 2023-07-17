Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai, Thane To Receive Heavy Rainfall Tomorrow; Yellow Alert Issued

Mumbai, Thane To Receive Heavy Rainfall Tomorrow; Yellow Alert Issued

Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other areas as the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall for Tuesday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said. (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Kolhapur, and other areas for Tuesday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall for Jalna, Akola, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal and also issued a yellow alert.

Trending Now

“‘Yellow’ alert issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal for Tuesday,” Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said.

You may like to read

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre in its ‘district forecast and warnings’ on Sunday afternoon issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.

Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am.

No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city, civic officials said.

Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities.

There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official said.

In its weather forecast for the day at 8 am on Monday, the IMD Mumbai predicted moderate rain with occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, an official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES