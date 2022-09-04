Mumbai: Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightening lashed Mumbai after a hot and humid day on Saturday night. The citizens woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with loud thunder and continued showers. The Central Railway said that all trains on Main, Harbour line were running normally and there was no mega block in Mumbai division today.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Yellow Alert Issued For Many Districts

Heavy rains were reported in many areas like, Vakola, Santa Cruz, Dadar, Kurla, Vasai and so on. Moderate rains likely over many parts of the city and suburbs during entire day. Meanwhile, many people took to Twitter to post about the rains in early September and how it made them feel. “Mumbai rains are back! And they brought back surround sound experience. Sounds like Thor is coming in Mumbai,” one user wrote. Also Read - With BMC Election 2022, Aam Aadmi Party Gears Up To Occupy The Opposition Space In Maharashtra

Take a look at some more here:

Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Predicts Heavy Rains For 10 Districts