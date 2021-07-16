Mumbai: Road, rail, and air traffic were severely affected as heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Friday. Following the incessant downpour, water-logging was reported from chronic spots of Dadar, Parel, Wadala, Sion, besides low-lying areas in Malad, Santacruz, Dahisar due to which several buses were diverted.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Downpour Brings City to Halt; Road And Rail Traffic Badly Hit

Local Train Services Hit

Meanwhile, the suburban services on the Central Railway were also hit badly with delays of over 30-minutes due to speed restrictions.

Due to waterlogging at Chunabhatti railway station, local train services between Vadala and Mankhurd railway station on the harbour line were suspended.

Moreover, Central Railway suspended fast local train services between Matunga and Mulund railway stations due to waterlogging at Sion and Kurla stations.

Slow local train services were operating with a delay of 25 minutes.

BMC on Alert

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is on an alert mode and the water levels of Mothi River are being monitored. The entire North Konkan area comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad which comprise the MMR is getting heavy rainfall.

The BMC said in the past 24 hours till 8 a.m. (Friday), the city received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs, and it continues to pour since daybreak on Friday. The BMC has forecast more rains for the day including isolated spells of heavy showers.

(With agency inputs)