Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the region. Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing light rains since Tuesday morning, Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till June 17. The heavy rainfall has caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city.

Jam-packed cars could be seen on the Western Express Highway during busy hours on the weekday. Continuous rainfall also led to waterlogging in Parel area of Mumbai, a video by news agency ANI showed.

#WATCH | Continuous rainfall causes waterlogging in Parel area of Mumbai; visuals of moving traffic amid inundated roads.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NVvcNGP0Cz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021



"Mumbai there is possibility of some intense spells of rains mainly towards city side, Colaba, CST, Worli and adjoining parts for coming 2, 3 hrs…PANVEL and around too Watch for intense spells," IMD scientist KS Hosalikar said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Mumbai there is possibility of some intense spells of rains mainly towards city side, Colaba, CST, Worli and adjoining parts for coming 2, 3 hrs

Pl watch for IMD Updates

PANVEL and around too Watch for intense spells pic.twitter.com/S7IVCAhTh7 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 15, 2021

Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra last week inundating isolated parts of Mumbai and Thane due to heavy rainfall. Last week, a video went viral on social media platforms where a car could be seen drowning into a sinkhole at a parking lot after heavy rains.

Another video was doing rounds of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall. The Mumbai civic body directed officials to inspect all manholes and roads in the city.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh is also predicted during next five days. “Low pressure area lies over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric,” IMD’s National Weather Forecasting Centre said.