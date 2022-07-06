New Delhi: Torrential rains pounded Mumbai, Thane and several other areas in Maharashtra, inundating many towns, and villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic. Coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra also received heavy rainfall forcing evacuation of around 3,500 people to safer areas. A video of vortex formation over the skyline along north Konkan has gone viral on social media as Mumbai braced for more heavy rainfall.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status: Suburban Services Delayed Due to Incessant Rainfall, Passengers Stranded | Latest Updates Here

The stunning moment when the vortex was formed as grey clouds engulfed the skyline causing more rainfall was captured and shared on social media. A vortex is a small low pressure system which is formed that make conditions more conducive for rainfall. Also Read - Video: Water Level At Thane's Talao Pali Lake Rises As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra

Given vortex formation along North Konkan there going to be continuous influx of moisture from sea over Mumbai, Thane & surrounding areas. Next few hours could be torrential rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/20HCk6VGWm — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) July 6, 2022

Also Read - Amid Heavy Rains in Mumbai, Man Crushed Under Bus After His Bike Hits Pothole in Thane

Mumbai rains – Top developments

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara and Orange Alert for Palghar, Pune till Friday (July 8).

Mumbai’s chronic floor-prone areas of Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla, and Nehru Nagar were inundated with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged, hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawled at a snail’s pace on the two highways and on major roads.

Other coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg were also lashed by heavy rains with big and small local rivers swelling above the danger levels.

Recap: Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and other areas in Maharashtra are facing heavy rainfall since the past 48 hours.