Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Parts Of Maharashtra, Pune & Goa From Nov 23

Because of strong easterly wave, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to November 27, IMD said.

Pune: Parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, and Goa are likely to experience light to moderate rains from November 23 to November 27 due to strong moisture-laden easterly winds, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Because of strong easterly wave, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to November 27,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

During the November 24-27 period, Pune, located in western Maharashtra, is likely to experience very light to moderate showers accompanied with thunder, he said.

Mumbai and its adjoining districts are part of the Konkan administrative division.

