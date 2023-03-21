Home

Mumbai Weather Update: Rain Lashes City, IMD Predicts More Rainfall, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours, the IMD said.

Mumbai weather update: Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to light rains, which effectively bought down the heat. However, many low-lying areas are waterlogged due to the sudden downpour affecting the normal movement of people in the financial capital. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a wet weather warning for Maharashtra over the next few hours, saying that multiple cities and districts were likely to experience a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai.

Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from Arabian Sea …mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains …mostly in the suburbs… pic.twitter.com/2Tz4WqNnKm — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 21, 2023

Rains are also likely at isolated places in the districts of Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Latur, and Ahmednagar

Last week, farmers suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall in the state. Nashik’s Chandori, Saikheda, Odha and Mohadi villages, as well as areas of the Niphad division, received unseasonal rains along accompanied by strong winds.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded its lowest maximum temperature during March in the past two years, as per reports. On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius.

“The forecast for the coming week shows mainly clear skies with the temperature also witnessing a steady rise. The maximum temperature of the city may go up to 36-37 degrees by Friday,” said an IMD official, as per Free Press Journal.

