Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commission Hemant Nagrale on Monday said that the accused in the Sakinaka rape case has confessed to his crime and the weapon used in the horrific incident has also been recovered. A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a tempo in city's Sakinaka on Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

While addressing a press conference, Nagrale said, "We have collected strong evidence, including digital files, such as CCTV footage. Advocate Raja Thackeray, a well-known criminal lawyer has been appointed for the case."

The Police Commissioner further added that the accused had no criminal record in Maharashtra, but that police would acquire more details from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh; the village he hails from.

The charge sheet in the case would be filed before 30 days, and the investigation would be completed within 15 days, the Mumbai CP said. On Monday, a high-level meeting was also held where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, and Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and other seniors were present.

Nagrale said the CM has announced Rs 20 lakh aid to the family members of the victim, as well.

A team NCW had on Sunday met the family members of the victim woman, who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai, and also visited the crime spot as well as the hospital where she was treated, a police official said.

Despite rape case, Mumbai ”safest city” for women: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the brutal rape and murder of a woman here has shocked everyone, but Mumbai is the “safest city” in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone’s mind.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ”Saamana” said the recent incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra were a “blot” on the state”s culture and the feeling of anger among people was justified.

A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said.

The crime bore similarity to the 2012 ”Nirbhaya” gang-rape case of Delhi. The 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

The Marathi publication said, “The rape and murder of the woman in Sakinaka has shocked one and all. But, Mumbai is the safest city in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone’s mind.”

It said incidents like the rape and murder of a woman in Sakinaka area here were a result of a “horrible pervertedness”, which can be seen in any part of the world, and the comparison of the Mumbai incident with the Hathras case (in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered last year) was completely wrong.

The editorial claimed that the Hathras case culprits had the “support of the state”s rulers” and there was a delay in their arrest. The victim’s body was burnt in a hurry by the government to destroy evidence, it further claimed.

“The Yogi government said there was no rape in Hathras, which proved to be wrong,” the Marathi daily said, adding that the urgency with which a team of the National Commission for Women team reached Sakinaka was not shown in the Hathras case.

It claimed that workers of a particular political party took to streets to “protect” the accused in the Kathua rape case (of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018), whereas in the Sakinaka incident, police arrested the accused in 10 minutes.

The only solution to such cases is to curb the perverted mindset, the Sena opined.