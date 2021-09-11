Mumbai: After a 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts at suburban Sakinaka died, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday termed the incident a blot on humanity, and promised a fast-track trial in the case. He asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely.Also Read - Narayan Rane Calls Maharashtra Govt Anti-Hindu, Says Imposing Curbs During Festival ‘Wrong’

“The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice,” Thackeray said in a statement. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi: People Throng Mumbai's Dadar Market Amid Restrictions, Festive Mood Grips Delhiites As Well | Watch

Probe ordered: The chief minister said he has discussed the case with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. “I have directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case,” he said. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Section 144 in Mumbai from Sept 10-19, Ganpati Processions Prohibited | Other Deets Inside

CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken complete information about the (Mumbai rape) incident & has spoken to Police Commissioner. He said case would be taken on fast track & the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uwuOlBbd1x — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

The move from the state government comes after the 34-year-old woman died in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai the wee hours of Saturday a day after she was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a stationary vehicle parked by the roadside at Sakinaka. In the matter, a 45-year-old man has been arrested.

BJP seeks capital punishment for accused: On the other hand, the Maharashtra BJP sought capital punishment for the accused involved in Mumbai’s Sakinaka rape and assault case, and also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of women’s safety.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “The Sakinaka woman rape case should be tried in a fast-track court so that the accused gets punishment at the earliest. Maharashtra Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) should meet the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and request him to hold the trial in the case in a fast-track court.”

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, blamed the state government for the incident. “The onus of this incident is entirely on the state government because there is no respect left for the law (for criminals). It is horrible to know the kind of pain that she had to go through. I am deeply anguished by her death…I can not describe my feelings in words. It is not only shameful, but it has made me angry. The state needs to take some action,” he said.

State BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh called for formulation of a new act on the lines of SC/ST Atrocities Act so that the culprits involved in atrocities against women do not get bail easily.