Mumbai: With 194 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the highest daily spike in cases since February 19. With the new cases, the number of active cases in the city crossed the 1,000-mark, according to the data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also Read - Maharashtra Records Below 100 COVID-19 Cases First Time Since Beginning of Pandemic

The metropolitan city did not record any death on account of the virus on Wednesday. Of 194 persons who tested positive during the day, only six were symptomatic and admitted to hospital, and only one of them was put on oxygen support. Also Read - Mumbai Sees Lowest COVID Count After December 21 at 356. Read Details

The city’s positivity rate is 0.022 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98 per cent. Also Read - Mumbai Sees 28% Decline in New COVID Cases; Positivity Rate Drops to 7%

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 307 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since March 12, and one more death linked to the infection, while the number of patients under treatment spiralled to over 1,600, the health department said.

More than 60 per cent of new cases were reported in Mumbai alone. With these fresh figures, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,542, while the death toll increased to 1,47,856, it said. The state had recorded 324 cases on March 12.

The sole coronavirus-related fatality of the state was recorded from Gadchiroli district, it said. Maharashtra’s coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent. Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

The department said 252 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,32,081 and leaving the state with 1,605 active cases. With 26,764 swab samples examined since the previous evening, the number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,05,93,724, it added.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,81,542; fresh cases 307; active cases 1,605; death toll 1,47,856; recoveries 77,32,081; total tests 8,05,93,724.