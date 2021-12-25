Mumbai: Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, marking a rise in cases for the fifth day in a row, the civic body said. The city had reported 204 new cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Globally On Christmas weekend, Leave Millions Frustrated

The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day. The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368. As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities which took the caseload to 67,56,240 and death toll to 1,41,416, officials said. The tally of active patients in the state rose to 9,102. As many as 796 coronavirus patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,02,039. The state also recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases to 110. As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged so far.

Mumbai Covid Update: 5 more points to know

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.

(With PTI inputs)