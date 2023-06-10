Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Records Hottest Day In 10 Years in June, No Relief From Heat in Coming Days

Mumbai Records Hottest Day In 10 Years in June, No Relief From Heat in Coming Days

Mumbai, however, is yet to receive much relief from the extreme temperatures.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had said that Mumbai will receive light rainfall for the next three to four days

Mumbai Heatwave Latest Update: Mumbai on Saturday recorded its hottest June day in nearly 10 years as the city got no relief from heat. Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.5°C on Saturday with IMD officials citing southerly winds for the spike. A similar day temperature was last time reported during the month of June was in 2014 (38°C).

Mumbai Yet To Receive Relief From Heat

Earlier, the MET department had predicted rain for the coastal city as Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the coast. Mumbai, however, is yet to receive much relief from the extreme temperatures.

You may like to read

As per the IMD, the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. As per the latest updates, the storm lay centred some 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 2:30 pm today.

Weather Update For Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the IMD had said that Mumbai will receive light rainfall for the next three to four days; Thane and Palghar will receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places on June 11 and 12.

The IMD said Cyclone Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning and is likely to intensify further. The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Check Latest Update

“VSCS ‘Biparjoy’ over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours,” it said in a tweet.

High waves had been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. It lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Friday night also.

“VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs,” IMD said in a tweet yesterday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.