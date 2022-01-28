Mumbai: Amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the new Omicron variant, Mumbai has reported its first Black Fungus case of the year. A 70-year-old COVID patient who tested positive on Jan 5 started showing symptoms of mucormycosis (black fungus) on January 12. He was admitted to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central, where he is currently undergoing treatment. India saw many cases of COVID patients being infected with black fungus last year when the second wave was raging in the country.Also Read - Omicron Not Result Of Recombination Between Previous Variants: Study

What is Black Fungus disease? Also Read - Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2 More Prevalent In India, Says Centre | What Do We Know So Far About The New Subtype

Mucormycosis – also called the “black fungus” – is a very rare infection. It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Doctors believe mucormycosis, which has an overall mortality rate of 50%, may be being triggered by the use of steroids.

Will Black Fungus make a comeback this year?

While black fungus cases are not being reported widely as of now, the fresh mucormycosis case reported in Mumbai is making people concerned about a possible resurgence of the rare infection. Will the deadly disease make a comeback in India this year? Here’s what experts say.

According to report in the Hindustan Times, Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said: “We know from the second wave that the risk factors for mucormycosis are prolonged hospitalizations, need of prolonged corticosteroids in those with moderate to severe covid and indiscriminate use of steroids in those with mild COVID.”

“Though it is still too early to know if we will see large number of mucormycosis patients in the third wave, we expect it to be much lower because all the above risk factors are much lower with Omicron,” Dr Trupti said.

“Responsible use of steroids, antibiotics and good sugar control in those with diabetes is going to be key in averting this deadly disease going forward,” she added.

Are Omicron patients getting infected with Black Fungus?

Dr Charu Dutt Arora Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, “No, there is no rise in the cases of mucormycosis among patients suffering from Omicron.”

“Since most of the patients have mild to moderate symptoms and do not require immunomodulators such as steroids or high flow oxygen support during their treatment, the incidence is low,” the HT report quoted her as saying.