Mumbai: Mumbai on Sunday reported its lowest single-day Coronavirus deaths since March last year at 3. In a statement, city civic commissioner I S Chahal said the hard work of the Maharashtra government and teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is paying off. Also Read - Flouting COVID Protocol: 65 Arrested For Partying at 2 Illegal Hookah Bars in Delhi's Rohini

“I congratulate the eminent citizens of Mumbai for their outstanding cooperation andsupport. A big salute to all the doctors & supporting frontline workers and the media who created great positive awareness which has made this possible,” Chahal stated. Also Read - Bihar Schools to Reopen For Classes IX to XII From Monday | Check Complete Safety Guidelines Here

With three new fatalities, the overall death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,135. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative For Covid-19; PM Narendra Modi Wishes BCCI President Speedy Recovery

The city reported 581 new coronavirus positive cases during the day, taking the overall case count to 2,95,241, the state government said in a release.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,148 new cases and seven deaths. With this, the cumulative caseload in the Mumbai division mounted to 6,64,295 and the death toll to 19,138, the department said.

(With agency inputs)