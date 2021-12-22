Mumbai: The Mumbai city on Wednesday reported as many as 490 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded 1,201 fresh Covid cases — the highest single-day spike in 48 days. The capital city saw a jump of more than 160 from the previous day but did not record any fatality caused due to the infection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. However, eight new Covid deaths were reported in the state.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 11 New Omicron Cases, National Tally Crosses 200

The city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday. With the addition of cases, the overall infection count in Mumbai climbed to 7,68,148, while the death toll stands at 16,366, the official said. A total of 45,014 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number in the city to 1,32,91,717. Mumbai now has 2,419 active coronavirus cases after 229 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Takes Big Decision, Relaxes Minimum Age Cut-Off for Nursery to Class 1 Admissions

No new cases of the Omicron variant were reported from the state today. A total of 65 Omicron cases have been detected in the state so far. Out of these, 35 have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test result. Also Read - Lockdown-like Situation, Refrain From Christmas, New Year Parties: BMC Amid Rising Omicron Cases

The civic body said that at present, Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zone in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since the past few months. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most number of deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)