Mumbai: Information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPF. Caller contacted, security beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed, we are enquiring into the matter: Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.