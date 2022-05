New Delhi: A fire broke out at a school at the Happy Home and School for the blind in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The fire broke out at the the third floor of the school in Mumbai’s Worli. Four fire engines have been rushed to the spot.Also Read - Fuel Price Cuts: Maharashtra Slashes VAT on Petrol by Rs 2.08, Diesel by Rs 1.44 Per Litre

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

No casualties have been reported so far.