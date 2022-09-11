Mumbai: No place has remained safe for kids, especially girls today. In the latest case of crime against girl children, the Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old school peon on charges of sexually harassing and stalking a minor student in the school premises in south Mumbai, reported news agency PTI quoting an official on Sunday. The offence came to light after the 15-year-old girl’s parents observed changes in her behaviour and contacted the convent where she studied, he said.Also Read - Missing Engineering Student's Body with Slit Throat Found in Bengal's Ilambazar area

On September 5, the peon found the girl alone and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Then, the accused stopped reporting to the school, located in Gamdevi area, the official said. The school subsequently submitted a complaint at Gamdevi police station, he said. The peon allegedly harassed the student multiple times in the school premises. The accused had also made a video call on the girl’s mobile number, the official said. Also Read - Say What? Maharashtra Man Bites Cop After Being Stopped From Shooting Video at Police Station

An FIR was registered against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), and relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, he said. Also Read - Remember Hollywood Movie 'Taken'? This Mumbai Man Rescued Kidnapped Daughter From UP in Similar Style

Accused held from Virar

The police subsequently launched a manhunt and with the help of technical inputs, they nabbed the accused from Virar in neighbouring Palghar district on Friday, the official said. The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till September 14, he said.

(With PTI inputs)