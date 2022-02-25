Mumbai School Reopening Latest News: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with various stakeholders on the issue of reopening schools in the city, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide After Being Refused To Complete Garena Free Fire Game Challenge

"I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-Covid timings, attendance, curricular & extra-curricular activities, apart from certain essential Covid-appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai," Aaditya Thackeray was quoted as saying.

The schools will also be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students above 15 years of age, with BMC Education Department, doctors, and the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students, the Maharashtra Minister added.