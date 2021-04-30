Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the number of sealed buildings in the city has also gone up drastically. The data by BMC states that a total of 1,114 buildings were sealed till Wednesday. This contrasts sharply with March 28 number, when a total of 569 buildings were sealed. As cases have seen a drastic surge in the past one month, the number of buildings sealed has doubled. Also Read - Mumbai Stops Vaccination For 3 Days Due to 'Acute Shortage'

6.46 lakh of Mumbai’s population belonging to 1.6 lakh households is living inside micro containment zones, The Print reported.

Notably, any housing society with over five cases is sealed and considered a micro containment zone. No visitors are allowed in these buildings. In housing societies where there are less than five COVID cases, the BMC just seals the particular floor.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,744 floors sealed in different parts of the city, impacting 15.07 lakh people living in 4.39 lakh households, reported The Print.

Mumbai Police had Monday said they are deploying special police officers outside buildings that were sealed after five or more cases were found there. “Special police officers are being deployed outside the buildings that were sealed after five or more cases of COVID-19 were found there. Mumbai Police have appointed 1,100 special police officers who are helping it during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya had told ANI.

Mumbai recorded 4,174 new cases and 82 deaths on Thursday, raising the overall tally to 6,44,583 and the toll to 13,036. The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 11,344 fresh cases and 144 deaths, taking the coronavirus caseload to 13,59,739 and the toll to 23,159, the official said.