Mumbai Shocker! 13-Year-Old Raped By Her Classmates In School; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai: In shocking news coming from Mumbai, a 13-year-old girl was raped inside the school premises by two of her own classmates. The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case under the POCSO Act. The incident took place in a civic-run school in Matunga area of Mumbai. The accused minor boys are classmates of the girl and they all study in class 8th standard.

“The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation,” an official of Matunga police station said.

“The incident left the girl shaken and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately lodged a complaint against the accused,” the official said.

A case has been registered against the minor boys under Section 376 (D) (gangrape of a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

The police detained two minors accused in the case and sent them to the Dongri correctional home (juvenile home).