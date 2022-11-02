Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while playing hide-and-seek in a lift of New Sai Dham Society in Mankhurd, Mumbai. Reports said that the girl was playing hide-and-seek with her brothers and cousins when the mishap took place.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai School's Terrace; Premises Damaged, Several Injured

The 16-year-old had suffered severe head injuries while sticking her head through the open elevator window when another lift coming from the 7th floor hit her. She was taken to a hospital however she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Reshma Kharavi.

Police said that her body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to India Today, Ravi Kharavi, the father of the deceased, said that the housing society authorities should have installed glass in the window to avoid accidents.

Mumbai police have arrested the chairman and secretary of the society and registered case against the two officials of the residential society. The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 304A for negligence causing death.